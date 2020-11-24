North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $309.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

