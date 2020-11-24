Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

