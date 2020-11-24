Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

