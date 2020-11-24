Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

