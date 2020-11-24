Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 60.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 58,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JTD stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

