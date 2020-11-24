Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 288,325 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,308,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 552,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.