Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

OIS opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.57. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

