OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OMVKY opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

