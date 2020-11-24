Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. Onex has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

Get Onex alerts:

ONEXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onex from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.