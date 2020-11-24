Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

OOMA opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 284.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 717,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $4,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 99.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

