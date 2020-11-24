Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 5.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ooma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ooma by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ooma by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

