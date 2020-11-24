O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.25. 8,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

