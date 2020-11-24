Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.22. Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $34.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and CarlÃ©s mines located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

