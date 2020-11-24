Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.63.

OVV opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

