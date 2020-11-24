Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bernstein Bank cut Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 250.33 ($3.27).

Get Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) alerts:

LON:PFC opened at GBX 156.75 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. Petrofac Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 105.70 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 422 ($5.51).

In other Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) news, insider Sara Akbar purchased 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £5,017.20 ($6,555.00).

About Petrofac Limited (PFC.L)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.