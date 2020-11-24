Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.