Piper Sandler Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $29.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEL. B. Riley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $27.82 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.58.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

