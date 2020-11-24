PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 65.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

