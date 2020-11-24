PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities increased their price target on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.