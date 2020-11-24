Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines’ (NASDAQ:PRAX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 25th. Praxis Precision Medicines had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PRAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

