Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.54.

PTI stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 69,211 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

