PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PPERF opened at $0.47 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

