PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.