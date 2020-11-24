Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QLT. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective (up from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quilter plc (QLT.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 152 ($1.99).

Shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) stock opened at GBX 137.70 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. Quilter plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

