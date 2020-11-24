Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

CVE:QIS opened at C$1.05 on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,370 shares in the company, valued at C$58,370. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,040.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

