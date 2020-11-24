RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.88 million, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

