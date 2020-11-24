Raymond James Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target to $22.00

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.

NYSE IMO opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.76%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

