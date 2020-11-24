Raymond James Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$22.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

IMO stock opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$35.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

