(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised shares of (RDS.A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

Shares of RDS.A opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. (RDS.A) has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.