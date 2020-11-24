Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Raised to $14.25

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $12.50 to $14.25 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

RC opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $754.37 million, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.99. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

