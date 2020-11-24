Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.26

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 3462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

