Robert W. Baird Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $48.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $55.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

