Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $310.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. Truist upped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

ROKU opened at $279.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $279.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $1,877,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,166 shares of company stock worth $56,285,945. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

