Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

