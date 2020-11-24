Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.25.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.18 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $8,926,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $373,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.