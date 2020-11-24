Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $124.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2,982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,056 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.