Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) a C$24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.71.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a PE ratio of -40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.