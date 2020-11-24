Royal Bank of Canada Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $117.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

WSM opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

