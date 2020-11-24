Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ROYMY stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

