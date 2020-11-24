Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 253 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.83 ($2.65).

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.23. Royal Mail plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312.90 ($4.09). The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.59.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

