Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Saipem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Saipem from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of SAPMY opened at $4.61 on Friday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.