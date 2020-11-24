Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.23. Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.10.

About Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

