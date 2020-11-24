Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,298 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 149,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $359.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

