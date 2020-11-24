Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

