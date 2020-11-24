Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.21

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.21 and last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

