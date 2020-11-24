Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Update

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.