Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.22.

TSE SES opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -52.12%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

