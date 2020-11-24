See results about’s (J) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of See results about (LON:J) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of See results about in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on See results about from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of See results about in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 567.33 ($7.41).

