Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.83. Senmiao Technology shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 37,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

