Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,063 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,569,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,733,000 after acquiring an additional 84,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,967,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,376,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 7.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,814,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 13,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

